BIZNOTES: Ice cream and pizza

Two food-business notes:

YES, SHUG’S IS STILL ON THE WAY: After a couple reader questions recently about the status of long-on-the-way Shug’s Soda Fountain (Mini) location at California/Charlestown, we checked in with co-proprietor Colleen, who replied, “We are forging ahead! Just not sure when we can get the final push accomplished. I am so excited to share Shug’s with everyone and wish we were open already. Hopefully soon!” It’s going on five years since they first announced intentions for the space. They’ve had pop-ups on the way, plus permitting challenges and life circumstances contributing to the long delay.

NAME CHANGE: Erik emailed today to say he had received a postal-mail brochure for Romano Pizza and Pasta, at the same address he knew as Olympia Pizza (5605 Delridge Way SW). So we went over to see what was up.

We asked the staff if the name change signified an ownership change; they said no. We recognized the same staff as last time we had been there some weeks back; Erik said the menu in the brochure seems pretty much the same too. The restaurant opened, as Olympia Pizza, 15 years ago.