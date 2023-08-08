BIZNOTE: Admiral Vision opening soon

Reader Tracie asked about the status of Admiral Vision, which is going into the second commercial space at Admiral Station (2715 California SW), next to West Seattle Realty (WSB sponsor). We reached Dr. Peter Wu via email; he tells WSB, “I don’t have a firm date set but I plan on opening Admiral Vision in a month.” He says it’s a “brand-new practice,” not an expansion from elsewhere, though he “grew up in Seattle originally.” Dr. Wu says Admiral Vision will be a full-service optometry clinic including eye exams, contact-lens fittings, and “a great selection of independent glasses-frame lines.”