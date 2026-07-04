What to know about your West Seattle Fourth of July 2026

(Nature’s own fireworks – Friday night photo by Kevin Stock)

Here’s info we’ve gathered on what’s happening and what’s not on this Independence Day holiday. (More to add? Please text us – 206-293-6302.)

CHANGES/CLOSURES: For transit/transportation, >Metro buses are on their regular Saturday schedule with some extra late-night service; King County Water Taxi is on its normal Saturday service; so are Washington State Ferries; Seattle street parking is free; libraries, banks, USPS are closed. Here’s the Seattle Parks holiday roundup.

WEST SEATTLE FOURTH OF JULY KIDS’ PARADE: 10 am start from 44th SW/SW Sunset, just show up and you’re in this short, non-motorized parade, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, winding a few blocks through North Admiral neighborhoods and then to Hamilton Viewpoint Park for sack races, game booth, treat and food trucks (as listed in our parade preview). Note: Please do not park on the parade route.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New location! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more … Here’s who to expect this week. (9th SW and SW Henderson)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP TAKES HOLIDAY BREAK: No meeting today.

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: What better holiday for learning about history? Register here, then meet at the Log House Museum (61st SW and SW Stevens) at 11 am.

ALSO AT THE MUSEUM – FOURTH OF JULY STORYTIME: 11 am-1 pm, storytelling, crafts, lemonade, free!

SPRAYPARK SEASON: The season continues at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

BASEBALL: Holiday home game for the DubSea Fish Sticks at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, 11:05 am, vs. the A’s. Online tickets are sold out but you can check at the ball park!

COLMAN POOL: Rain or shine – noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ALKI LADY LIBERTY PROCESSION: Noon on the Alki promenade, explained here.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park – the forecast is for sunshine and 70+ degrees – so this pool should be open, noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Seattle’s one and only show is the Seafair Fourth of July fireworks over Lake Union, 10:15 pm, partly visible from north-/northeast-facing West Seattle. (Want to watch on TV? Channel 13 this year.) Vashon/Maury Islands have a fireworks show too.

NO REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: Closed for the holiday.

NO SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW) is closed tonight, Sunday, and Monday for floor resurfacing.

Planning a West Seattle event that’s open to the community? Tell us about it; calendar listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!