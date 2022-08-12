BIZNOTES: Fogue Gallery, Indulge Desserts, Reiki Reflect

After we reported Thursday on Bin 41‘s impending closure, we heard from readers about several other closures. This collection of biznotes starts with two:

FOGUE GALLERY: Some were sad to find out during last night’s West Seattle Art Walk that Fogue Gallery> was not hosting one of the receptions that had become Art Walk staples – proprietor Patti Curtis has closed her brick-and-mortar gallery, but she’ll continue online and in pop-ups:

“The overhead for a brick and mortar couldn’t be supported by the amount of sales. I had a lot of love from the community, and I know people enjoyed having art in the neighborhood but there were many days of no one even coming in the door. I will continue with the website foguegallery.com and will continue with pop-up art shows around town with the wonderful artists I represent. Please follow us on Instagram @SeattlePopUp and coming soon SeattlePopUp.com A deep hearted thank you to the West Seattle Blog and the West Seattle community for their warm hospitality and support.

Fogue specializes in fiercely supporting and promoting work by artists over 50.

INDULGE DESSERTS: Thanks to Skip for the tip. The note on the door and online says this treat shop at 35th/Henderson closed late last month, but proprietor Michele Auld urged fans to continue buying her candy products Seattle Seafoam and Joe Chocolates at local stores including West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), Wildwood Market, and Bartell Drugs. Indulge had been there for almost four years, following the closure of Stuffed Cakes.

And one new business:

REIKI REFLECT: Angie sent word she has opened Reiki Reflect in the Beauty Therapy Collective building at 42nd/Oregon in The Junction, offering a variety of healing and spiritual services.