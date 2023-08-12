WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Broken-window car prowls

Sent this morning by Seth:

We woke up this morning to find our car had been broken into and rifled through. Nothing of value was in there, so more just a pain to replace a window (and the general offense of someone messing with your stuff). It appears the prowlers hit multiple cars parked along the same side of the street – 34th Ave SW, between Holly and Willow. This is along the fence of West Seattle Elementary, so not directly in front of homes. The school site is still under construction so maintains a security guard there overnight, but I couldn’t find them to ask if they saw anything. I filed an online police report just to add it to their stats. Just sending as a heads-up since ours wasn’t the only car hit.