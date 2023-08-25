MEET WEST SEATTLE’S TROLL: Bruunidun unveiled at Lincoln Park

At an invitation-only (but crowded) event under way right now, West Seattle’s troll Bruunidun has just been “unveiled.”

As we first reported back in June, with a followup when troll-building began last week, this is one of six trolls that Danish artist Thomas Dambo is making from recycled materials and installing around the Northwest – first one was in Portland, then Bainbridge Island, now West Seattle (still to come are Issaquah, Vashon Island, and Ballard). Now that it’s been completed, its location at Lincoln Park has been revealed – right behind Colman Pool, where volunteers were still working to complete it this morning:

We took that photo after hiking in for a scheduled chance to talk briefly with the artist:

We also met John “Coyote” Halliday, a Muckleshoot Tribe artist who is contributing decorations to the troll, made primarily from bark and shells.

More photos and info to come – including the troll’s story (Dambo told us it’s meant to be “singing to the orcas”) – when we’re back from the event!