WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 14 notes

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 11 am presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily operations continue at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

HIAWATHA WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-6:30 pm. (2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO PUBLIC: Swim meet today, so no public sessions.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

LOW-LOW TIDE: -3.0 feet at 1:47 pm. Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out too.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Tacos El Guero will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

DESIGN REVIEW FOR 1116 ALKI: As previewed here, the Southwest Design Review Board meets online at 5 pm to review the proposed 60-unit building at 1116 Alki Avenue SW. Here’s the design packet; the links to attend – and info on commenting – are here.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

THURSDAY NIGHT CORNHOLE: Go play at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: Second week for the return of this hit musical at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

JOKES AT THE JUNCTION: 8 pm comedy at Great American Diner (4752 California SW) – ticketing and other info in our calendar listing.

