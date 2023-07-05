See new design packet for 1116 Alki before Thursday’s review meeting

Tomorrow (Thursday, July 6th) at 5 pm, the Southwest Design Review Board meets online for its second “early design guidance” look at a residential project planned for 1116 Alki Avenue SW, replacing six standalone houses. The meeting includes a public-comment period; you can preview the new design options by looking at the packet here. Remember that in the “early design” phase, the project team is supposed to offer three options for the “massing” of the building – its size and shape – so these renderings do not show what the building would eventually look like, with materials, colors, etc. The three new options vary slightly but the building is proposed at six stories and around 60 units, with offstreet parking totaling at least the number of spaces required by the Alki Parking Overlay (one and a half spaces per residential unit). The project team’s “preferred option” would remove two trees that were much-discussed at the previous review (WSB coverage here), replacing them with four trees that would anchor two “corner gardens.” If you’re interested in attending Thursday’s meeting and/or commenting, go here to see how.