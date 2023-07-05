West Seattle, Washington

See new design packet for 1116 Alki before Thursday’s review meeting

July 5, 2023 8:02 pm
 |   Development | West Seattle news

Tomorrow (Thursday, July 6th) at 5 pm, the Southwest Design Review Board meets online for its second “early design guidance” look at a residential project planned for 1116 Alki Avenue SW, replacing six standalone houses. The meeting includes a public-comment period; you can preview the new design options by looking at the packet here. Remember that in the “early design” phase, the project team is supposed to offer three options for the “massing” of the building – its size and shape – so these renderings do not show what the building would eventually look like, with materials, colors, etc. The three new options vary slightly but the building is proposed at six stories and around 60 units, with offstreet parking totaling at least the number of spaces required by the Alki Parking Overlay (one and a half spaces per residential unit). The project team’s “preferred option” would remove two trees that were much-discussed at the previous review (WSB coverage here), replacing them with four trees that would anchor two “corner gardens.” If you’re interested in attending Thursday’s meeting and/or commenting, go here to see how.

2 Replies to "See new design packet for 1116 Alki before Thursday's review meeting"

  • Curious George July 5, 2023 (8:14 pm)
    Option #3 is more pleasing to the eyes.

  • Alki Neighbor July 5, 2023 (10:21 pm)
    I missed the first EDG and will miss this one. I would like to see the first two levels at a 2-story town house scale/massing  and set back the upper levels. The midrise scale and density I am in support of, though it’s unfortunate that single family bungalows do get wiped out. That’s why I think a focus on making the first two floors more pedestrian and neighborhood compatible is a winning idea. It’s much more pleasant to walk next to and the neighborhood gains character.  It is a missed opportunity with the other midrise buildings that exist or have been built lately. 

