Seattle Public Schools closures? Next step: Midsummer meetings

When Seattle Public Schools started hinting at school closures/consolidations earlier this year, amid a budget crunch, the district promised to start talking with the community this summer. That’ll happen in August, SPS now says. The district is planning five regional in-person meetings August 8-15 plus an online all-district meeting at 5:30 pm Tuesday, August 29. They describe these meetings as aimed at “developing a shared understanding of what resources, programs, services, and learning experiences make up a well-resourced school” (theoretically closures/consolidations would be intended to enable the remaining schools are “well-resourced”). SPS says it will announce specific dates/locations for the regional meetings next week. Whatever changes are decided, the district says, they won’t kick in before the 2024-2025 school year.