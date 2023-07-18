BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: BedHead Coffee reopens

Thanks to Chau for the tip! BedHead Coffee has reopened on the southeast corner of 16th/Holden in Highland Park. When we reported last fall on its closure, its founder told WSB that she had sold her interest to her former partner and wasn’t sure about its future. But now BedHead is back in business. The barista there when we went over this morning said their hours are 6:30 am-2 pm weekdays for starters, until they hire someone to run the stand on Saturdays.

They have plans for a menu expansion, but coffee is the focus for now as they get going again.