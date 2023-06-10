WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 notes!

(Snail on sea holly, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Welcome to the second weekend of June. Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening!

SHOREWOOD ON THE SOUND STREETS OF GARAGE SALES: Loved West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day? Today, head to this community a short distance south of West Seattle and shop all day, 9 am-4 pm! Here’s the sale map.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 9:30 am-3 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, selling a vast variety of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is happening weekly this year, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, prioritizing vendors of color and presented by African Community Housing & Development.

CELEBRATING TEACHER KYLENE: She’s retiring from West Seattle Cooperative Preschools after 30 years, and a celebration is happening at Highland Park Playground (1100 SW Cloverdale) 10 am-noon today.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Highland Park Spraypark is open daily, through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

GEORGETOWN CARNIVAL: Noon-10 pm, all kinds of fun, all over Georgetown – see the map, schedule, and more by going here.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

WORKSHOP AND BEACH WALK: For shoreline property owners, as explained here. Starts at 12:30 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) and includes a Lincoln Park beach walk. Preregister here.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: It’s usually open Saturdays, but not today.

CANDIDATE FORUMS: The 34th District Democrats present an in-person doubleheader – King County Council District 8 candidates at 1 pm, followed by Seattle City Council District 1 candidates at 2 pm – in the theater at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

DUBSEA FISH STICKS: 6 pm home game at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) for the collegiate summer baseball team‘s game vs. the Seattle Studs.

MUSIC, COMEDY, SHENANIGANS: That’s what “Perfectly Shaped Heads” promises at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

PRIDE EDITION OF OUT AT THE BOX: 9:30 pm at Box Bar (5401 California SW).

