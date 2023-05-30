West Seattle, Washington

Closure ahead for West Seattle’s Log House Museum. Here’s where to see exhibits while it’s closed

May 30, 2023 12:48 pm
West Seattle’s landmark Log House Museum – home to the Southwest Seattle Historical Society – has a closure ahead. It’ll be closed to the public June 1-June 10 for interior renovations. SWSHS’s Elizabeth Rudrud explains, “These renovations will allow the museum to host more programs (with greater capacity), highlight the building’s original layout as a Carriage House for the Fir Lodge (Alki Homestead) while still interpreting the structure as a private residence, open the space for an upcoming interactive exhibit, and create new opportunities for private-event rentals, which will provide the museum with unrestricted income to support its mission.”

During the closure – and beyond – you can see three traveling exhibits at local libraries. Here are the three exhibits SWSHS is calling Community Explorers:

The exhibits are viewable during the branches’ regular hours; you can find those on the Seattle Public Library website.

