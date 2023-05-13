HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023 is on!

(LINKS: Clickable searchable online map is here … printable list is here)

9:04 AM: If garage/yard sales are your jam, today’s your day. It’s the 17th almost-annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, and the first year that more than 400 sales signed up. (As happens every year, a few have canceled – see the map page for updates on that.) At many stops, you’ll find more than what the sellers mentioned in their listing, like Sale #288 at 4000 54th SW, which sent the photo above – they’ve added a one-day pop-up jam sale! Here’s the online map; here’s the printable list; official sale hours are until 3 pm. … Into baseball? Bobbleheads? Sale #29 at 6313 48th SW is looking for you:

Need wheels? “From baby strider to adult, we got your bikes!” declared Sale #407, 5000 Puget Boulevard SW, with this pic:

Dozens of sales with toys and other kid stuff. At Sale 119, 6741 38th SW, you’ll find “American Girl stuff, power tools, toys, and lots more”:

Sale #220 says “We have shade and lemonade! Come see us at 4845 48th Avenue SW!”

We listed all the sales planning lemonade here.

10 AM: Hour 2 of WSCGSD! Just got word from one seller that a lost dog showed up at their sale. Remember, WSB has had the only all-West Seattle lost/found-pets page for 15+ years – email us if you find or lose a furry friend. Back to the sales … The Solstice P-Patch, Sale #32 at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW (and a WSCGSD tradition), has a huge variety of plants including this big tree:

The Solstice sale is on our list of benefits/fundraiser sales … Here’s another benefit sale:

That photo is from Sale #89, 5902 41st SW, where proceeds are going to the Kitsap Humane Society … With the weather heating up, Sale #389 at 6517 Delridge Way SW has air conditioners for sale:

Treats abound around the map. BSA Troop 284, at Sale #65 – 6613 Holly Place SW – is raising money with a bake sale:

The Kenney, Sale #81 at 7125 Fauntleroy Way SW, also has a bake sale, and Sale #88 at 6041 California SW, the View On California apartment complex, has coconut-lime pies. … Also in Morgan Junction, what’s likely the biggest business sale on WSCGSD, every year, has people lined up outside and inside Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) at 6400 California SW:

TRG is Sale #22 on the map and offers a variety of one-day-only deals on WSCGSD, many previewed on Instagram.