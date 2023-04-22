33 things to know about on your West Seattle Earth Day Saturday

(Earth needs bees. Photo by Rosalie Miller – mason bee in her garden)

Many Earth Day activities on the list today, but that’s just part of what’s happening on your West Seattle Saturday. Thanks to everyone who sent these in to fill our West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROAD-WORK ALERT: Weather permitting, SDOT expects to be out on West Marginal Way SW north of the Duwamish Longhouse, working on the new protected 2-way bicycle lane.

RECORD STORE DAY: Easy Street Records goes all out for this, opening at 7 am, with 300+ exclusive titles. (4559 California SW)

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: 9 am-3 pm, drop off your recyclables at this twice-yearly event in the lot at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). But first – check this list of what the church’s partner 1 Green Planet will and will not accept. And please don’t wait till the last minute – so there’s not a 2:55 pm line.

EARTH DAY AT DELRIDGE P-PATCH: Big day at the P-Patch (5078 25th SW) – be there for all or part of it. 9 am community cleanup, 10 am coffee and donuts, 10:30 am story time, 11 am-2 pm plant free seeds to start plants that you’ll take home to grow.

POND EXPLORATION: Ages 5 and up can join in this exploration at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), 9 am-11 am. Meet at the Visitor Center. Pre-register here. $10 fee.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 9:30 am-3:30 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open for the first time this spring, selling a vast variety of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

LAUREN’S JEWELRY ANNIVERSARY SALE: Everything in the shop is 10 percent to 50 percent off. Lauren’s Jewelry (WSB sponsor), a couple doors north of Ross at Westwood Village, is open today 10 am-6 pm.

EARTH DAY GARDEN CELEBRATION: 10 am-1 pm, celebrate the rainwater installations at Peace Lutheran (39th/Thistle) while learning about gardening and RainWise, which offers rebates to some local residents.

SCHOOL CLEANUP: Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton) could use some help cleaning up school grounds today, 10 am-12:30 pm.

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY: Those unwanted/unneeded/expired prescription drugs need to get out of your house and into the disposal bin you’ll find at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster), 10 am-2 pm. No questions asked.

EARTH DAY SALE: The cancer-fighting Discovery Shop (4535 California SW) is offering 25 percent off everything today. Open 10 am-4:30 pm

THE BRIDGE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, prospective families are welcome to visit this cooperative elementary school (10300 28th SW).

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-5 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:15-10:45 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOW-TIDE EXPLORATION: Noon-2 pm at Charles Richey Viewpoint (Constellation Park) – register here. $10.

DRIVE ELECTRIC EARTH DAY: Curious about electric vehicles? Visit the South Park Duwamish River Community Hub (southeast corner of South Cloverdale and 14th Ave. S.) noon-3 pm.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: You’re invited to visit the home of West Seattle’s history noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

DOING GOOD IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) will host another session of its ongoing volunteer fair with visiting local organizations. 1-3 pm, Delridge Grocery Co-op will be there.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Taste, sip, buy student-produced wine at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor; 6000 16th SW), 1-6 pm.

LEARN ABOUT WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT: The hikes that precede this are full, but a 3 pm panel discussion at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way) has room for you to visit and learn about Seattle’s largest contiguous forest, the West Duwamish Greenbelt. Panelists include community naturalist Kersti Muul, the tribe’s Ken Workman, and former City Councilmember Tom Rasmussen.

TIMEBANKING AND GARDENING: Everyone’s invited to Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) to join West Seattle Timebankers in some garden work. Kids welcome too! 3-5 pm.

BEACH CLEANUP & SILENT DISCO: Doubleheader at Alki! Clean, then dance, 5-9 pm.

RAINBOW BINGO FUNDRAISER: The Rotary Club of West Seattle invites you to a fun night at the West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), 5:30 pm, highlighted by Rainbow Bingo with Sylvia O’Stayformore. Get your tickets here.

MUSIC AT THE SPOT: 6 pm, 4-band lineup including Tiny Monsters‘ first show! (2920 SW Avalon Way)

THE ROCKFORDS: End Record Store Day with this band’s first show in 10 years, live at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm.

NIGHTTIME COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), listen to the blues with The Jump Monkeys.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, The Approximates, Toby C Brady, Opaline at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 21+.

TIM’S TAVERN, FOURTH WEEKEND: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show at the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th) – Extra Thick with Cecil Moss and The SG’s. $12 advance tickets, $15 at door.

