WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTES: 2 seasonal openings, 1 upcoming closure

Three West Seattle biznotes tonight:

SSC GARDEN CENTER OPENING: This Saturday is the first day you can shop for student-grown plants at the Garden Center on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Again this year, the center will offer perennials, ground covers, shrubs, some annual edibles and flowers, and indoor plants. It’ll be open 9:30 am-3:30 most Fridays and Saturdays from April 15th through June 17th. (You can make a side trip during the compost giveaways on April 22nd and May 6th!)

ALKI KAYAK TOURS OPENING: Starting Saturday at 1660 Harbor SW – here’s the announcement:

Mountain to Sound Outfitters and Alki Kayak Tours are excited to announce the opening of our 18th season this weekend at our location in West Seattle at Seacrest Marina.

At Alki Kayak Tours, we are committed to the conservation and preservation of Puget Sound as a working marine ecosystem that supports the industries of Seattle as well as the spawning salmon headed up the Duwamish River. Our guides provide an additional set of eyes on the Sound looking over its well-being for preventable ecological harm. We utilize the best management practices and focus on leaving the smallest possible ecological footprint when operating tours.

Our tours are a forum where the Puget Sound community and tourists alike can discuss and learn about the history and ecosystems of the Sound. Our guides offer meaningful commentary with the goal of having every paddler leave with a greater understanding and appreciation of this unique corner of the world.

Mountain to Sound Outfitters, our retail specialty store, will also be going through some changes this year, and will offer sales through our reservation process and will conduct Sea Kayak and Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Demos every 2 weeks. You can sign up for our demo through our website here.