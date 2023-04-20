BIZNOTE: Anniversary sale at Lauren’s Jewelry

Thinking about a jewelry gift for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or some other upcoming occasion? Or – shopping for something for yourself? Lauren’s Jewelry (WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village has deals for you as part of the shop’s Anniversary Sale. It’s been a year since Lauren Wiggins renamed the shop, two and a half years after she took over what is one of the few independent locally owned businesses at WWV. Through April 30th, everything at Lauren’s Jewelry is 10 percent to 50 percent off. The shop is open 10 am-6 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays (and having an online sale too).