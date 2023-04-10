10 options for your West Seattle Friday afternoon/evening

(Photo from this morning, by Linda McKelvey)

The weekend’s almost here!

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER ANNIVERSARY SALE & GROUP RUN: Help WSR (longtime WSB sponsor) celebrate 13 years in business! Sales and more. Group run tonight at 6:15 pm – you can demo Hoka shoes on your run, then come back to the shop for a Beer Junction Keg and Root Beer Social Hour, plus a raffle for a pair of Hoka shoes. (2743 California SW)

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open for visits at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: 2-6-year-olds welcome 3:30-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Sandrider performs a free in-store concert at 6 pm tonight. (4559 California SW)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

MUSIC AT THE SPOT: 7 pm, teenage West Seattle band Geoducks perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way).

KENYON HALL CABARET: 7 pm doors, 7:30 pm drag show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – details in our calendar listing.

ACUPUNCTURE AND SOUND HEALING: 7:30-8:45 pm with Maari Falsetto at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $45.

AT THE SKYLARK: Preacher’s Flask, Letters From Traffic, Trask, 8 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!