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UPDATE: Police standoff ends in Morgan Junction

May 9, 2026 8:36 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

8:36 PM: Police are closing SW Morgan from Fauntleroy to 39th because of a standoff. Per radio communication, a man is “barricaded inside (a residence) with a baby.” We don’t know yet how this started, but avoid the area.

9:12 PM: 41st also is blocked at Morgan. And the SWAT team has been called in.

9:19 PM: Nearby residents heard what sounded like shots; an officer radioed to “send in fire” and asked that others “check on the child.” But we don’t yet know what happened.

9:26 PM: It’s still not clear from the fragmented radio transmissions what happened but talk of placing the suspect into a car leads us to believe he’s in custody. As for the “shots,” keep in mind there are several non-gunshot tactics in situations like this that can sound like shots/explosions but aren’t.Meantime, a neighbor reports SWAT has departed.

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8 Replies to "UPDATE: Police standoff ends in Morgan Junction"

  • Doug May 9, 2026 (9:08 pm)
    Reply

    It is Saturday.

    • WSB May 9, 2026 (9:26 pm)
      Reply

      Second Saturday in a row with a SWAT situation in WS (though in that one the suspect turned out not to have been long gone).

  • Erik May 9, 2026 (9:15 pm)
    Reply

    Alaska way in the triangle has had sirens going for a while now. Seems like a lot of responders may be heading to the scene.

  • Lynsay Lee May 9, 2026 (9:15 pm)
    Reply

    Three shots just fired. 

  • Ras May 9, 2026 (9:18 pm)
    Reply

    Three gunshots heard in succession. 

  • Marina May 9, 2026 (9:18 pm)
    Reply

    Just heard three gunshots in the Morgan Junction. Went out to look out my window and a patrol car was already going up SW Holly with lights. 

  • Manky Tabz May 9, 2026 (9:20 pm)
    Reply

    I was walking my dog by around 8:45 pm. Cops were arriving and getting their guns out. I live nearby, around 9:14 pm it sounded like I heard three gunshots.

  • Add May 9, 2026 (9:20 pm)
    Reply

    Just hear 3-4 loud gunshots a few minutes ago. We’re at 39th and Morgan. Yikes!!

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