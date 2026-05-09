UPDATE: Police standoff ends in Morgan Junction

8:36 PM: Police are closing SW Morgan from Fauntleroy to 39th because of a standoff. Per radio communication, a man is “barricaded inside (a residence) with a baby.” We don’t know yet how this started, but avoid the area.

9:12 PM: 41st also is blocked at Morgan. And the SWAT team has been called in.

9:19 PM: Nearby residents heard what sounded like shots; an officer radioed to “send in fire” and asked that others “check on the child.” But we don’t yet know what happened.

9:26 PM: It’s still not clear from the fragmented radio transmissions what happened but talk of placing the suspect into a car leads us to believe he’s in custody. As for the “shots,” keep in mind there are several non-gunshot tactics in situations like this that can sound like shots/explosions but aren’t.Meantime, a neighbor reports SWAT has departed.