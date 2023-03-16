Alki Community Council, RainWise info, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Male Bushtit gathering organic cotton for nesting – photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here are highlights for the rest of your Thursday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: In-person sales continue through Sunday – use this lookup to find cookie booths near you.

BENEFIT BOOKFAIR: All week, you can help Alki Co-op Preschool raise money by shopping with Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) – details are in our calendar listing.

MEDICARE INFORMATION: Presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am-noon.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: 2-6-year-olds welcome 3:30-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Alaskan Dumplings truck will be visiting.

STEM COMMUNITY WEEK: 4-6 pm today, activities open to the community continue at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW) – today, an engineering workshop.

RAINWISE WEBINAR: Are you eligible for RainWise? Find out more about it online at 5 pm – details and registration link are in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES: 6 pm online, watch and discuss videos on the topic “Saving Native Plants to Save Ourselves” – details in our preview.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Meet up at Highland Park Corner Store at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Attend in person or online, 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds). Agenda includes SPD and Seattle Parks discussions.

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – open mic for musicians/singers of all genres.

