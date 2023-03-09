YOU’RE INVITED: Community Week at Louisa Boren STEM K-8

Some schools have open houses for current families. Some have them for prospective families. What’s happening next week at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 is something different – “Community Week” activities. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

Come back to school with Louisa Boren STEM K-8 students March 13-17 to calculate pi, race the world’s smallest solar car, explore your local environmental impact, and engage in more activities focused on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 school in West Seattle is hosting STEM Community Week March 13-17, 2023 for school families and the broader community. Among the many favorite activities taking place: Girls Rock Math will calculate pi with wikki sticks on Pi Day March 14; attendees will explore blood and guts with the Pacific Science Center on March 15; and University of Washington’s Clean Energy Institute will run a solar-car derby on March 16.

School principal Ben Ostrom said, “Instilling a sense of curiosity and desire to learn more about the world around them through science, technology, engineering and math is sparking lifelong learning for our future builders and thinkers who will tackle big issues in the future.”

“When parents, caregivers and neighbors are involved in students’ education, students get better grades, have better attendance records, drop out less often, have higher aspirations, and more positive attitudes toward school and homework. STEM Community Week provides a perfect opportunity for friends, family and neighbors to invest in our students,” said 5th grade teacher Matthew McGavick.

The week’s activities include: a nature walk, math exploration, science experiments, an engineering workshop and culminates with a student art showcase, and a raffle of art, goods, and services from local businesses. Schedule and other details are available at stemk8pta.org.