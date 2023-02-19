SOUTH DELRIDGE ACTION PLAN: Survey extended; HPAC briefing Wednesday

Today was scheduled to be the last day for answering the city survey that kicked off work on the South Delridge Action Plan. However, checking its start page reveals it’s been extended through February 28th. We discovered that while preparing to write a preview about community council HPAC’s monthly meeting coming up this Wednesday (February 22), which will include guests discussing the SDAP, described a month ago as intended “to develop a vision for the future of South Delridge, which includes parts of neighborhoods such as Westwood, Roxhill, Highland Park, Delridge, and White Center … (to) help the City support community and focus investments in the coming years.” If you haven’t already answered the survey, go here to find links in 4 languages; attendance info for Wednesday’s 7 pm online HPAC meeting is here.