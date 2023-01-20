SURVEY: Help launch the South Delridge Action Plan

The city’s been talking for a long time about neighborhood planning in southeastern West Seattle – and now it’s launching the process with a survey. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

City of Seattle’s Office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD) is partnering with community and other City departments to develop a vision for the future of South Delridge, which includes parts of neighborhoods such as Westwood, Roxhill, Highland Park, Delridge, and White Center. This will help the City support community and focus investments in the coming years.

Your input will help identify what issues to address through South Delridge Action Plan, as well as what you think the future of the South Delridge neighborhoods should look like!

Our survey closes on Sunday, February 19th, 2023. We will use feedback from this survey (along with feedback gathered at various community meetings) to identify community priorities, and strategies to address issues these.

This survey will take approximately 8 minutes to complete. Your input is important and will help make South Delridge a great place to live and work.

You can access the survey using these links:

English

Spanish:

Vietnamese

Somali