BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth IHS celebrates senior girls while winning home finale

Thanks to Chief Sealth International High School‘s assistant girls-basketball coach Casey Johnson for the photo! Chief Sealth celebrated Seahawk senior girls before Wednesday night’s regular-season home finale. They are:
#1 – Catherine Sermeno
#3 – Hailey Merryweather
#4 – Solvieg Defant
#10 – Delaney Sipila
#20 – Nassira Hassan
#40 – Cyanna Aguirre
#42 – Vivian Gaither
#44 – Maryann Passmore
The girls beat Nathan Hale on Wednesday, 52-43, and are now 11-6 with one game left on the regular-season schedule, 7 pm Tuesday at Lincoln.
