TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Your Thursday info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, January 5th. 35th SW south of Avalon reopened three hours ago after a 10-hour-long closure following the fall of a big tree.

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE

This is the 14th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic.

Here’s the latest update on repair needs and plans; the temporary bike lanes along a detour route for riders are supposed to be completed today.

ROAD WORK

-Watch for the aforementioned bike lanes being coned off along stretches of West Marginal Way and 1st Avenue South

–Seattle Public Utilities has begun the lane closure in the 1400 block of Alki SW for the pump-station project

WEATHER

More rain expected today, breezy, high in the low 50s.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses for repairs – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Updating this recent report, five are now live. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route.

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.