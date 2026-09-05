REMINDER: Seattle Public Library tech overhaul starts Sunday night

If you’re a Seattle Public Library user, here’s a reminder that they’re expecting a tech disruption starting Sunday night (September 6) as SPL launches a major overhaul, announced last month. Library branches will remain open (except for the West Seattle/Admiral branch, where unrelated HVAC work continues), but here’s what SPL says will be affected: “Access to patron accounts, the ability to place holds on physical materials, some online services, self-checkout stations, and pick-up lockers.” The announcement also noted, “Patrons will also need to bring their physical or digital library card when checking out materials during this time.” The SPL website says that’s expected to last a week – after the system’s Labor Day closure – more details here. Once they start the work, which is expected to be complete in early October, they’ll provide status updates here.