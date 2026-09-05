FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth IHS’s season-opening game

With both local high-school varsity football teams playing on the peninsula Friday night, we were able to drop in on both games.

(WSB photos)

First stop, West Seattle Stadium, where Chief Sealth International High School was the visiting team, facing Seattle Prep.

We spotted a high-profile spectator on the sidelines – below is first-year Seattle Public Schools superintendent Ben Shuldiner with longtime Chief Sealth athletic director Ernest Policarpio:

Going into halftime, the Seahawks were down 17-0.

Fans and Cheerhawks remained hopeful.

But CSIHS didn’t score in the second half either, and the final score was Prep 30, Chief Sealth 0. Next game is Thursday (September 10), 6 pm, hosting Roosevelt at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).