LABOR DAY 2026: West Seattle info

(Sunday photo sent by Wyatt)

Good morning! Holiday notes:

TRANSIT/TRAFFIC

–Metro buses are running on a Sunday schedule

–West Seattle Water Taxi is on a regular schedule

–Washington State Ferries’ Triangle Route is on a weekday/holiday schedule

–Sound Transit buses and light rail are on Sunday schedules

-If you’re going to an area of the city with pay-station street parking, you don’t have to pay today

-Check local traffic cams here, citywide cams here

HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT

Last day of the season for most city outdoor aquatic facilities – After today, city-run wading pools and sprayparks are closed until next year – so it’s your last day for Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm, and Lincoln Park‘s wading pool (noon-7 pm if forecast permits, call 206-684-7796 after 9 am). But Colman Pool not only will be open noon-7 pm today, it’ll have two more postseason weekends this year.

Flag ceremony, picnic – Everyone is welcome at Alki Masonic Lodge‘s annual event, starting with the annual flag-dedication ceremony at noon at 40th/Edmunds, including free burgers/hot dogs – bring a side dish to share if you can.

(See our calendar for more!)

NOT HAPPENING TODAY

-Banking (holiday)

-U.S. Postal Service (holiday)

-Libraries (closed)

-Many Seattle Parks facilities (here’s the closed/open list)

-City Council briefing meeting (councilmembers are back from 2-week end-of-summer break for committee meetings tomorrow)

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET

Cloudy, chance of showers, then clearing, high in the upper 60s. Sunrise will be at 6:36 am, sunset at 7:37 pm.

Breaking news, holiday cancellation, anything else we should know? Please text 206-293-6302 – thank you!