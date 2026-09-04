WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ATM robbery attempt; package theft

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

ATM ROBBERY ATTEMPT: Among the incident summaries released by SPD today was this one detailing a holdup attempt Wednesday night at a BECU ATM in The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW), scene of a robbery less than three weeks ago:

At 2050 hours, a female victim was attempting to deposit a check at a bank in the 4700 block of Fauntleroy Way Southwest, when two teenaged males, wearing dark clothing and masks, both armed with handguns, demanded the money from the victim account. She told them she had no money in her account and was attempting to deposit a check. Then the suspects demanded to see the check. When she showed them her check they fled on foot into a nearby black sedan, license plate unknown, and fled the scene eastbound at a high rate of speed.

PACKAGE THEFT: Video and report are from a reader:

