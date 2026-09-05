COUNTDOWN: Two weeks until this year’s free West Seattle Art Tour. Here’s how to get ready!

Weekend after next, you can enjoy the work of more than 50 local artists by being part of this year’s free two-day West Seattle Art Tour. Here’s an update from organizers on how to get ready!

The 2026 West Seattle Art Tour Preview continues at Viscon Cellars, 5910 California Ave SW, Suite B, during tasting room hours on Thursday and Friday evenings – 5 pm to 9 pm, and Saturday afternoons, 1 pm to 6 pm, through September 26, 2026.

Many of the more than 50 participating artists will be at Viscon Cellars Thursday (September 10th) during the West Seattle Art Walk, 5:00-9:00 pm, to chat about their work and answer questions you may have. While you’re there, enjoy a glass of Viscon Cellars’ delicious wine and mingle with other art lovers.

Brochures of this year’s Tour Map are available at Viscon Cellars during the preview.

The West Seattle Art Tour is a free, self-guided tour that showcases a unique array of art created by exceptional West Seattle artists in the spaces where artists create, live, teach, and work. This year sites will be open for two days, allowing more time for visitors to see all of the locations. This year’s tour Information includes a printable map, an interactive online map and artist profiles to help guests plot their own adventure across the West Seattle Peninsula. Maps and more are available on the Tour’s website, .

The West Seattle Art Tour is organized by local artists and art lovers with support from The West Seattle Blog, Viscon Cellars, Alki Arts, BECU, Susi Musi & Co., Capers Home, West Seattle Garden Tour, C&P Coffee, and Cat Brooks Design.