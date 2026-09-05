LIGHT RAIL: New date for Sound Transit work affecting bike/foot path by West Seattle Bridge

Thanks to Eddie (who sent the photos) and Kathy for the tips. Sound Transit has put up signage with new dates for the work it says will affect the bike/foot path by the West Seattle Bridge – September 12-20. Eddie explains it’s “the portion of the trail on the left of the picture” (below):

We haven’t found a digital version of the notice yet (the QR code on the sign goes to the main West Seattle Link Extension site, and it doesn’t appear to be posted there). The work, involving soil sampling, originally was set for last month, then postponed when workers discovered “unmarked utilities and communications cables.”