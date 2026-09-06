Celebration of life planned next Saturday for Joan M. Hayden, 1955-2026

Family and friends will gather next Saturday to celebrate the life of Joan Hayden, and they’re sharing this remembrance with the community:

Our beloved mother, Joan Marie (Padden) Hayden, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2026, in Vancouver, Washington, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on February 18, 1955, in West Seattle, Joan was the oldest of five siblings and lived life with energy, color, enthusiasm, and joy.

Joan loved people and was always willing to help anyone in need. She was a second mother to many of her sons’ friends, welcoming them into her home and treating them as family. Her career included sales with Princess House Crystal, real estate with Stan Wiley, Prudential, and Persimmon, and retail work with JCPenney, Pier 1, and Fred Meyer. Joan loved to travel and, above all, cherished time with her family. She was a cancer survivor who volunteered with Relay for Life and cancer support groups in the Vancouver area, offering compassion and encouragement to others facing difficult journeys.

Joan was the beloved wife of Ron Hayden, her husband of more than 50 years, and a loving mother to Colin (Meagan) Hayden of Post Falls, Idaho, and Sean (Holly) Hayden of Brush Prairie, Washington and all her grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Patrick Padden, and was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Marjory (O’Brian) Padden; her siblings, Chris (Robert) Treakle, Pauline Padden, and Mike (Vivian) Padden.

Joan leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, generosity, and countless memories. Her bright spirit and colorful personality will live on through her family, friends, and all those she welcomed into her life. She loved everyone, and she made everyone feel loved in return. A memorial service and celebration of Joan’s life will be held September 12th, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Elim Church in Brush Prairie, Washington.