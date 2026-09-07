Get ready for fall Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church! Here’s what you can and can’t drop off this time

Looking for something to do as the holiday weekend winds down? You can sort your no-longer-needed stuff for the fall Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church, coming up Saturday, October 3. Here’s the official list:

It’s happening 9 am-3 pm in the church’s main parking lot (9140 California SW). Volunteers and the crew from 1 Green Planet will be there to take your recyclables from home, office, or school – drive up, ride up, or walk up. The church has been offering these events since 2010, and reported last spring that more than 400 tons of recyclables have been collected over the years!