SAVE THE DATE: Your next big chance for recycle/reuse dropoff in West Seattle

Early alert: The West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce – with other partners such as Waste Management and Seattle Public Utilities – are teaming up for another recycle/reuse dropoff event this year, and the date is now set – Saturday, March 18th, starting at 9 am. This will again happen in the expansive north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge. Other details – including exactly what they will and will not accept – are yet to come, but we did confirm that shredding is again part of the plan.

P.S. If you can’t get to that event, Fauntleroy Church‘s spring Recycle Roundup, also a free dropoff event, will be one month later, on Saturday, April 22nd.