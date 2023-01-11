Here’s what happened at January’s Fauntleroy Community Association meeting

Busiest week of the month for meetings – here are toplines from last night’s monthly meeting of the Fauntleroy Community Association board.

FERRY DOCK PROJECT: No new developments in planning for the Washington State Ferries dock/terminal replacement. Meantime, FCA has sent letters and petitions of support – with more than 700 signatures – to urge the City Council to renew its longstanding opposition to expanding the doc when it’s rebuilt. This week’s WSF community meetings were also mentioned (we just covered the first one, held at noontime today, and will publish our report later today; you can sign up here for the 6 pm Thursday meeting).

SDOT WALKING TOUR FOLLOWUP: What happens next after their tour four weeks ago with SDOT director Greg Spotts (WSB coverage here)? They haven’t heard anything yet.

NEW TRANSPORTATION CONCERN: In addition to fees going up this year for Restricted Parking Zone permits, the city is no longer issuing stickers to permit holders – your license plate will go into the system, and that’s it. So how will someone know to report a violator? it was asked. (Not to mention, it was pointed out, the restricted time period in the Fauntleroy RPZ is 2-5 am, and currently Parking Enforcement Officers aren’t on duty during those hours anyway.)

SAVE THE DATE: The annual Fauntleroy Food Fest – the FCA’s annual general-membership meeting, with attendance incentives including tastes from local eateries – is currently set for March 21st at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW).

BOARD RECRUITING: They’ve had some attrition lately so will be going to the community soon to recruit new members.

The Fauntleroy Community Association board meets at 7 pm second Tuesdays most months, and anyone with an interest in Fauntleroy is always welcome, in person or online.