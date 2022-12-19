West Seattle, Washington

19 Monday

31℉

RPZ fees are going up. One West Seattle neighborhood might want to renew a bit early

December 19, 2022 10:57 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | Transportation | West Seattle news

The new city budget raises the fee for Restricted Parking Zone permits by almost 50 percent. SDOT notes that one RPZ neighborhood in West Seattle might want to renew a bit early to save money:

Readers who live in the Fauntleroy neighborhood [should] know about an opportunity to save money on their Restricted Permit Zone (RPZ) permit renewal.

On January 1, 2023, the new citywide budget will take effect and the fee for a two-year RPZ permit will increase from $65 to $95. Fauntleroy (Zone 3) RPZ permits will expire on December 31, 2022. Anyone who lives in this zone and renews their permit (or requests a new permit) in 2022 will be charged the current fee ($65). After January 1, permit requests will be processed with the new fee ($95).

Discounted $10 permits will continue to be available for people who are income-eligible. People with disabled parking placards / license plates do not need to apply for a separate RPZ permit.

Permit renewals should be made through the Seattle Services Portal to ensure they are processed on-time before the fee increase takes effect. Any questions about permits can be sent to DOT_RPZRequests@seattle.gov.

RPZ permits do not guarantee a parking space – they just guarantee the right to park during restricted hours, if you find a space.

Share This

No Replies to "RPZ fees are going up. One West Seattle neighborhood might want to renew a bit early"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.