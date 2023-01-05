West Seattle, Washington

05 Thursday

FYI: Flyover planned for Sunday’s Seahawks game

January 5, 2023 11:16 am
2 COMMENTS
(November photo from Gene Pavola)

Since military flyovers for stadium events so often bring questions when the aircraft pass over here, this time we have a heads-up: Four helicopters from Joint Base Lewis-McChord are scheduled to fly over Lumen Field before this Sunday’s Seahawks/Rams game, which ends the regular season. We’re told the flyover around 1:20 pm will be preceded by up to three practice passes, which will likely include some time in holding patterns, The helicopters expected to participate are two UH-60 Black Hawks and two AH-64 Apaches, as seen in November.

2 Replies to "FYI: Flyover planned for Sunday's Seahawks game"

  • In the Know January 5, 2023 (11:25 am)
    Thank you for the advanced notice!  

  • Lucy January 5, 2023 (12:11 pm)
    Whoo hoo!  Let’s go SEAHAWKS!

