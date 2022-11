(Reader photo via email from MD)

Thanks for all the tips/questions/photos of military helicopters that have made a few passes. These kind of helicopters don’t usually show on trackers but we’re checking around. So far we’ve reached somebody at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, who says it’s not theirs. … As for a Seahawks flyover, that game isn’t until 1 pm.

(Addded: Reader photo from Gene Pavola)

Image search says the helicopters are Boeing AH-64 Apaches.