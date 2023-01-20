West Seattle, Washington

20 Friday

FOLLOWUP: Parking-lot gates going in at West Seattle High School

January 20, 2023 12:43 pm
Last August, we reported on a plan to add gates to the West Seattle High School parking lot, after longrunning complaints about after-hours use for illegal/dangerous activity. Today, gate installation is under way. Thanks to Pat for the tip; we just went over for a photo. We never did get info on what days/hours the gates will be open, so we’re following up with Seattle Public Schools. (This is the second day in a row we’ve had a note about the WSHS parking lot; Thursday we reported on a plan to put four portables in the lot, which would remove 30 parking spaces.)

1 Reply to "FOLLOWUP: Parking-lot gates going in at West Seattle High School"

  • SPSemployee January 20, 2023 (1:10 pm)
    gates will most likely only be open during school days/hours and events. 

