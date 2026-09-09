Seattle Fire stations to commemorate 9/11, 25 years later

Friday marks 25 years since 9/11, and again this year, Seattle Fire Department stations around the city will pay special tribute that morning, as announced today.

8:46 a.m. – 9 a.m. flag raising at fire stations: Seattle Fire stations will read aloud the 343 names of the FDNY firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11. They will also hold a moment of silence at each station. Residents are welcome to stop by their neighborhood station to observe the ceremony.

That’s one of several commemorations planned by SFD and SPD on Friday (full list here). The five fire stations in West Seattle are:

*Station 11 – 16th/Holden

*Station 29 – 2139 Ferry SW

*Station 32 – 38th/Alaska

*Station 36 – under the bridge west of the north end of Delridge Way

*Station 37 – 35th/Holden