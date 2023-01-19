Feedback sought on West Seattle High School plan for parking-lot portables

The city Department of Neighborhoods has put out a call today for feedback on a plan to add four portable classrooms to West Seattle High School, in the parking lot. Approval is required for zoning exveptions – formally known as departures – so that’s why there’s a feedback process – this would involve departures for “reduced vehicular parking quantity” and “amended bicycle parking performance standards.” From the presentation on the city website:

The presentation notes that the 30-space reduction would be from an already-reduced number – zoning requires 238 spaces, almost 50 more than what’s currently provided. The city says they’re taking comments through February 17 – email Nelson.Pesigan@seattle.gov or send postal mail to Nelson Penigan, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, PO Box 94649, Seattle, WA 98124-4649