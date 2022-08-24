SCHOOLS: Gates planned for West Seattle High School parking lot

(Tire marks in WSHS lot as shown in 2017 Google Street View image)

When empty, the West Seattle High School parking lot has been used for driving stunts. We’ve heard police dispatches, and received a few reader notes about late-night wheel squeals and brake screeches. One neighbor wrote earlier this summer, “Myself and many of my neighbors have noise sensitivity, are on the spectrum, have PTSD or have a pet that is continually being traumatized by the noise coming from the West Seattle High School parking lot … day and night.” Now Seattle Public Schools is planning to gate the lot. We found out about this after seeing a related item on the agenda for the Seattle Landmark Board‘s Architectural Review Committee – since WSHS is a city landmark, the board has to sign off on changes. The agenda documents showed only a gate on the north driveway, but district spokesperson Tina Christiansen says they’re planning gates for both – the north side is the only one subject to Landmarks Board approval. Christiansen adds, “The community has alerted SPS to the problem with parking lot being accessed off hours.” We don’t have details yet on what hours the gates would be locked but wanted to let you know for starters that they are planned. Meantime, the Landmark Board committee meeting is at 8:30 am Friday, online; here’s the agenda.