TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Tuesday

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 13th.

WEATHER

After that surprise rain Monday morning, things did dry out as expected. Mostly cloudy forecast today, high near 40.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is still down buses for repairs – we’ve asked how many have been fixed so far, no answer yet – so keep a close watch on channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. 9:15 AM: 56, 57, 121 are suspended again.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

-So is WSF’s Triangle Route – check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

New Delridge cameras: As reported Saturday, three have been added, four more are on the way. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon and Delridge/Orchard.

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.