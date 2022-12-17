TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Another double feature

Two more brightly lit West Seattle residences to show you:

Kimberly tipped us to her brother-in-law Dan Scott‘s house southwest of Morgan Junction, decked with more than 11,000 lights. Here’s a closer look at the centerpiece, the big tree of lights:

You’ll find all those lights at 4350 SW Mills [map]. … Heading now to west Admiral, Jeremy sent this Instagram video of his all-out display:

This is near 51st/Olga [map].

Scroll through this WSB archive to see every place we've shown so far, and if you have a place to suggest – your own or someone else's, with or without photo/video – please email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!