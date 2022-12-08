HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, with holiday enhancements

6:39 PM: Santa is on the move in The Junction r, part of the holiday enhancements for this month’s West Seattle Art Walk. He and The Silver Belles are circulating in The Junction until 8 pm, and that’s just part of what’s happening around the peninsula tonight, as previewed here (follow that link for the list/map and more) – updates to come!

6:59 PM: In north Morgan Junction, Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is hosting painter Kevin Ducoing:

As noted in our preview, his recent work focuses on neighborhood trees.

7:30 PM: Another highlighted stop tonight, Canna West Culture Shop (5435 California SW), where you can meet prolific painter Desmond Hansen:

Back in The Junction, we also caught up with the spicy caroling of The Silver Belles:

In The Junction, next Hometown Holidays events are this weekend – Santa is at California/Oregon for DIY photos 10 am-1 pm Saturday, and you can get hot cocoa, donate a coat, and buy mugs and garlands at the Junction Association booth at the Farmers’ Market 10 am-2 pm.