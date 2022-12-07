PREVIEW: Santa, carolers, more at West Seattle Art Walk’s holiday edition Thursday

Tomorrow, music accompanies the West Seattle Art Walk in multiple ways! It’s the holiday edition, so The Silver Belles (WSB file photo above) will be roaming The Junction with their sassy take on Christmas songs. That’s happening 6-8 pm, along with Santa on the move too (available for selfies!). And The Art of Music brings three live performances to the Art Walk this time, 6 pm-7:45 pm – Katrina Kope at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), Marco de Carvalho at Zeeks Pizza (6459 California SW), and Susan Burke at The Nook (2206 California SW) – read about all three here. For an Art Walk overview, here’s the list/map of fourth-quarter venues, including food/beverage establishments where you’ll find specials if you stop by during the WSAW window (5 pm “till late”):

As for the art, many venues welcome you in to meet the artists – here are four of them!

MEET DESMOND HANSEN: West Seattle’s prolific muralist will be at Canna West Culture Shop (5435 California SW) 5-8 pm.

WONDROUS WHALES: 5-8 pm at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) in North Admiral, meet Brittany Noelle, founding/principal artist of PNW Orca Pod Squad Photography, showing her wildlife photos. (And if you’re moved to buy any of her work, she’s donating 5% this year to West Seattle-based educational nonprofit Killer Whale Tales!)

SEE TREES: 5-8 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), the featured artist is Kevin Ducoing, who says: “Lately, my work has been focusing on the trees in our neighborhood, and how trees –even a single tree– transforms a neighborhood into something quite different.”

CHOCOLATE AT CAPERS: Starting at 5 pm, meet artists Magdalena Cooney and Ricardo Duque – and taste chocolate – at CAPERS (4511 California SW).

The full preview is on the Art Walk website.