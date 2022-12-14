FYI: Many Seattle Parks facilities closed Thursday for staff training

The announcement is from Seattle Parks:

Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities and programs will be closed Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 due to a Recreation Division in-service day.

These facilities and services are CLOSED:

All recreation programs

Community centers and teen life centers

Environmental learning centers

Indoor swimming pools

Green Lake Small Craft Center

Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center

These facilities are OPEN on regular schedules:

Parks

Amy Yee Tennis Center

Seattle Japanese Garden and Volunteer Park Conservatory

Boat ramps

Golf courses and ranges