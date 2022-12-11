FOLLOWUP: Raised center divider installed along Harbor/Alki

When SDOT announced nine days ago that more speed humps would be added to part of Harbor and Alki Avenues, the agency also said it would install a raised center divider in the area, to deter people from trying to pass on the curve. Driving the waterfront street today for the first time in a few days, we noticed the divider has been installed. As our photos show, they have a feature that other sections of raised center divider in West Seattle – sections of Fauntleroy and Delridge, for example – don’t have: Posts atop the divider.

As promised by SDOT, which described the location as “between California Place and Luna Park,” the divider has gaps to allow turning to/from driveways. The speed humps and dividers follow years of community complaints about reckless and stunt driving in the area.