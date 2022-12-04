FOLLOWUP: Speed-hump work starts along Alki, Harbor Avenues

On Friday night, we reported on a sudden SDOT announcement that more speed humps were planned for Alki/Harbor Avenues, as well as a section of raised center divider. Thanks to a tip this morning from Carolyn, we learned that the crews are already out today doing some of the work – as of our check about an hour ago, they had outlined six locations for speed humps, and were also restriping the angled parking at Duwamish Head:

Here’s where we saw the six sets of speed-hump markings, all on Harbor Avenue SW except for the last one:

-Just east of Seacrest

-Just east of Don Armeni

-2 sets alongside Don Armeni itself

-Just west of Don Armeni

-1210 Alki

While we were out photographing those, SDOT’s Ethan Bergerson replied to our Friday followup question about the location of the raised center divider: “The raised center divider will be in the curved part of the road between SW California Place and Luna Park. There will be multiple segments with gaps to allow cars to turn in and out of driveways.” He also said that the restriping of the Duwamish Head parking is part of “refreshing” painted markings in various locations; he added that the crews will be ” making some small repairs to the sidewalk where it has been damaged by tree roots slightly east of Luna Park.”