WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Pre-Halloween happenings and more

Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Guide:

BLOCK DROP: Today’s location for DIY cleanup equipment (and collection dropoff) is Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW), until 6 pm.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: Third and final day of the council’s second phase of budget review, including introduction of proposed changes, 9:30 am and 2 pm sessions. Here’s the agenda; you can watch live via Seattle Channel.

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: 11 am meeting online.

HISTORY HOUR: 11 am at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – today’s topic, “Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’.”

FAMILY-FRIENDLY HALLOWEEN PARTY: 5-8 pm at Pegasus Pizza (2768 Alki SW), including a costume contest.

HALLOWEEN LIGHT SHOW: Music-synched light show starting tonight, presented by the West Seattle Yuletide team, 6-9:30 pm on 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota.

MUSIC AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: Piano tonight, starting at 6:30 pm, (4210 SW Admiral Way)

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Go play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), starting at 6:30 pm.

‘ALCHYMIA’: The Cabiri present Alchymia, a theatrical aerial-dance performance. 8 pm, Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Tickets here.

BENBOW’S COUNTRY NIGHT: Thursday “Nashville Nights“ continue at the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), 9 pm. 21+.

