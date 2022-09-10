West Seattle-wide food drive, Camp Long Mountain Fest, Kite Festival, park concert, much more for your Saturday

(Photo by Caity Gerhardt)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:

-We will be paving Admiral Way SW between SW Hanford and SW Olga St. We anticipate this work taking place the next two weekends.

-We’re repaving the street near California Ave SW and Ferry Ave SW.

-We’ll be pouring new concrete panels on 16th Ave SW and SW Webster St. Traffic will be maintained in both directions as we complete the work however you may experience delays.

-We’ll be working at Chelan Ave SW and SW Spokane St (by Fire Station 36) to return the signal to how it operated before the bridge closure. The signal will be turned off for a period of time, and uniformed police officers will be directing traffic while we complete this work.

-We’ll be removing the red bus lane paint on 1st Ave S in the vicinity of S. Horton St in and on both sides of the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge) entrances. This work is scheduled to begin Saturday night at 8:30 PM and conclude on Sunday around 6 AM.

-We’ll be installing new directional signs at the Chelan 5-way intersection. Work is anticipated to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 4 PM on both days.

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See (and post) listings in the WSB Community Forums.

BARRE3 ANNIVERSARY: 8:15 am-1:30 pm, celebrate the fitness studio’s 5th anniversary with free classes, a food truck, more – details in our calendar listing. (3218 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE-WIDE FOOD DRIVE: 9 am-1 pm, take nonperishable food to any one of the six grocery stores where you’ll find volunteers from local service clubs collecting to “Celebrate Community” and help the West Seattle Food Bank:

Metropolitan Market (41st/Admiral)

PCC (California/Stevens)

QFC in The Junction (42nd/Alaska)

QFC at Westwood Village

West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy)

Trader Joe’s (4545 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: This twice-monthly market focused on BIPOC growers and makers continues on into the fall in the courtyard at Hope Academy (9421 18th SW), 10 am-2 pm

SAN GENNARO FESTIVAL: Happening in Georgetown but with major West Seattle ties, the Italian street fair is back, with food, shopping, music, more. 10 am-10 pm today, including free face-painting for kids noon-4 pm. (1225 S. Angelo)

CAMP LONG MOUNTAIN FEST: 11 am-5 pm, celebrate climbing and more at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) – even a scavenger hunt if you don’t want to try the ropes course or historic Schurman Rock.

SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm (daily through September 18th).

‘REUNITED’ T-SHIRTS: Pick up your pre-ordered shirt(s) and/or drop in to see if any are left to buy, 11 am-2 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Noon-4 pm, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum on Alki is open (61st/Stevens).

ALKI ARTS POP-UP: Noon-5 pm today at California/Oregon in The Junction. Second-to-last day.

MAKERS ART MARKET: 1-6 pm, with vendors on the east side of Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki).

KITE FESTIVAL: An afternoon of activities at the Seattle Chinese Garden, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, $5 suggested donation, all ages welcome.

FREE CLASSES AT WEST SEATTLE NURSERY: 1 pm, “How Native People Use Native Plants“; 2:30 pm, “Urban Food Forests.” (California/Brandon)

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT IN THE PARK: Come listen to the music of Thaddeus Spae at Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) and explore the park while you’re there, 3 p.m.

FINALE WEEK AT WS BREWING’S ALKI TAP SHACK: With closure looming for West Seattle Brewing‘s Alki outpost, as reported here, they’re having a celebratory “Finale Week” including live music. Tonight 5-8 pm, it’s Led Zeppelin tribute band Urban Achievers. (2536 Alki SW)

LIVE AT EASY STREET: ✦Jolee Gordon

✦Trust Blinks

✦Riley Getz, live in-store, 5 pm. All ages, free. (California/Alaska)

WHITE CENTER CDA CELEBRATION: 5 pm at South Seattle College‘s Brockey Center (6000 16th SW), you can support the White Center Community Development Association by attending tonight’s celebratory fundraiser.

FULL MOON SEA KAYAK TOUR: Go out on the water with Alki Kayak Tours on this full-moon late-summer night. 6:15 pm from Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW).

MOON CANDY: 5 female musicians playing Americana, folk, and country, 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Birthday Bash featuring Bouquets, Mayfly, BMB, Runaway Satellite, Friction Pitch and The Long Hauls, doors at 7 pm, show at 8. No cover, but donations for the musicians encouraged. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DRIVE-IN MOVIE: “Parmanu” will be screened outdoors at The Heron’s Nest (4818 Puget Way SW). 7:30 pm.

OUT AT THE BOX: Drag show at Box Bar (California/Brandon), 9:30 pm. No cover. 21+.

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!